Remaining construction on Kickapoo Turnpike to soon resume

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Construction will soon resume on the southern end of the Kickapoo Turnpike.

The remaining portion of the turnpike’s southern end will undergo construction again during the second week of April, according to an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority news release.

Crews opened the southern portion of the Kickapoo Turnpike to single lane traffic in both directions from NE 23rd Street south to Interstate 40 in January, then halted construction for the remaining winter months.

“This turnpike uses a high-performance surface course of asphalt and has a strict temperature requirement in order to be put down and maximize the material and life of the roadway,” said Joe Echelle, OTA Assistant Executive Director of Construction and Maintenance. “The asphalt material can only be put down when temperature requirements reach no less than 60 degrees day and night and crews must see rising temperatures for a two-week period.”

Kickapoo Turnpike

The remaining eight miles of the turnpike are expected to be completed by mid-summer, according to the news release.

The Kickapoo Turnpike – 21-mile connection between I-40 and I-44/Turner Turnpike – is one of the Driving Forward program’s six individual projects to “modernize, enhance and improve safety, reduce congestion and support population growth on the turnpike system,” the news release states.

The turnpike is designed to help eliminate a portion of Oklahoma City’s traffic congestion.

“It also improves travel from Oklahoma City and Tulsa, allowing Oklahomans to arrive safely to their destinations,” the news release states.

Kickapoo Turnpike’s total cost is $453 million.

Visit www.PIKEPASS.com or www.drivingforwardok.com for more information about this project and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.