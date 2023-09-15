NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The University of Oklahoma has lost a giant in their music department.

“Doc” Irv Wagner died this week leaving a beautiful legacy.

He played trombone for 76 years and taught at OU for 54 years.

Wagner’s life was one of leadership, conducting, teaching, composing, and inspiring.

His work and talent were featured on News 4 several times.

“Sometimes I think the Music comes from your heart more than your technical skills,” said Wagner.

KFOR visited Wagner a few years back, as he worked with the Ambassador Choir and Oklahoma’s Community Orchestra.

His trombone studio at OU is legendary, teaching for more than 5 decades and playing that instrument for more than 7 decades.

“It’s been a journey money can’t buy!,” Wagner told KFOR.

His parents were farmers and church singers too. When young Irv slid into his first trombone seat and he never looked back.

He played for presidents, popes, and huge TV audiences.

He might be most famous for an ability to play the spoons as percussion, and the trombone at the same time!

A lung cancer diagnosis might have stopped others but it didn’t stop Irv as he performed at the Yukon 4th of July concert in 2022.

He is survived by three daughters and generations of trombone students.