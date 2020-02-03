Remington Park to hold job fair ahead of quarter horse season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular racetrack and casino is preparing to hold a job fair later this month in hopes of filling positions for the upcoming quarter horse season.

Remington Park’s quarter horse season begins Friday, March 6 and runs through Saturday, May 30.

To gear up for the season, the park is holding a job fair on Monday, Feb. 17.

Available positions include security officers, seasonal bartenders, restaurant chefs and cooks, servers, waitstaff, track maintenance personnel, and more. Shifts are available 24/7.

“Delivering an outstanding customer experience for our patrons is our number one priority and that begins with hiring great people who care about serving others,” said Scott Wells, Remington Park president and general manager. “Our spring job fair helps our outstanding staff grow even more to maintain our high level of service and continue as one of Oklahoma City’s preferred entertainment destinations.”

Some employees may have the option to remain on-staff after the quarter horse season. Seasonal employees who become full-time employees are offered benefits, health and dental after 90 days, a 401K option after one year, and an employee discount of up to 25% off.

The job fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Racing Lobby at Remington Park, 1 Remington Place in Oklahoma City, near the junction of I-35 and I-44.

If you are interested, click here to see a full list of available positions and more information.

