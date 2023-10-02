OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans seeking to see Beyonce’ up close with get a first hand look as several local theaters have announced that RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ is coming to the big screen beginning Thursday, November 30.

“Music lovers have demonstrated how much they enjoy taking in captivating concerts in our shared, immersive auditoriums, and we are excited to give the BeyHive a perfect place to sing and dance along to RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ surrounded by other enthusiasts,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “Queen Bey is an artist known for her remarkable showmanship, which will come to life in a huge way on our larger-than-life screens – sure to have fans crazy in love.”

FILE – Beyoncé performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Tens of thousands of fans descended upon the Swedish capital of Stockholm to celebrate the opening show of Beyoncé’s new world tour on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ is promoted as accentuating the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

Show times are set to showcase at Cinemark theaters across the U.S. with pre-shows beginning Thursday, November 30.

Tickets are on sale now, with additional showtimes to be added, starting at $22 on the Cinemark app and website.

Harkins is also showing the film starting Nov. 30. Tickets are on sale now.

Regal theatres will begin showtimes Nov. 30.

AMC will open the show on Dec. 1.