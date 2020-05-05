Rep. Horn announces Congressional arts competition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-5) today announced that her office is accepting entries for the 2020 Congressional Arts Competition, a nationwide high school visual art competition open to students grades 9-12.

“The Congressional Arts Competition is a wonderful way to showcase the creative talent of our high school students,” said Congresswoman Horn. “Though this year’s competition looks much different, I know the talent and creativity of our students will continue to shine.”

The district winner of the Congressional Arts Competition will have their artwork displayed in the United States Capitol for a full year and will be invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Artwork must be two-dimensional and can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep including the frame, and cannot weigh more than 15 pounds. Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

Collages: must be two dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photographs

The deadline for submission is June 1, 2020. Art will be judged by an independent panel of judges. More information can be found at horn.house.gov/art. For submission procedures, contact horn.art@mail.house.gov.