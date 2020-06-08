Rep. Horn to host weekly summer town hall series

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-5) today announced a weekly virtual summer town hall series every Wednesday at noon.

The town halls will be an hour long and will be broadcast live on the Congresswoman’s Facebook page.

Horn will answer questions posted in the Facebook live and submitted through Horn.House.Gov/Questions.

The first virtual town hall will be hosted on Wednesday, June 10, at 12 p.m. CT.

“I am proud to be a voice for all of Oklahoma’s 5th district.,” said Congresswoman Horn. “As I fight for timely, targeted, and transparent action to help our families and communities, I need to hear directly from Oklahomans about their concerns and the issues most important to our state. Until we can safely hold in person town halls again, virtual events are an important way to keep us connected. Our summer town hall series will provide additional opportunities to connect, provide updates on our work and take your questions.”

The final town hall will be held August 26 at 12 p.m. CT.

Last year, Congresswoman Horn was ranked by the Town Hall Project as one of the most accessible Freshmen Members of Congress.