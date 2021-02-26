Report: Baby foods may contain toxic heavy metals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When it comes to having a baby, you always want to feed your child the best.

However, a new report is raising concerns about packaged baby food.

Recently, a House Oversight subcommittee released a report spotlighting new concerns about packaged baby food.

The report revealed that rice-based baby foods, in particular, tested high in inorganic arsenic.

Also, other toxic heavy metals were also found in the products.

Officials say they are concerned since heavy metals can impact a baby’s neurological development and their long-term brain function.

