CLEVELAND, Ohio (KFOR) – A former University of Oklahoma football player has been targeted by thieves, according to ESPN.

According to ESPN, former OU star defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was robbed at gunpoint by six men earlier this week.

According to the police report, Winfrey was with another Cleveland Browns player when they were ambushed while leaving a nightclub.

After reaching a vehicle, investigators say six masked men robbed them at gunpoint.

Perrion Winfrey was a standout defensive tackle for the Sooners in 2020 and 2021 before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2022.