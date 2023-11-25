A day after calling a 69 point offensive masterpiece, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is being targeted as the next head coach of Mississippi State. That per a report from Yahoo Sport’s Ross Dellenger.

Dellenger says a deal isn’t done, but there are no expected snags in the hiring process.

Lebby and OU head coach Brent Venables were each asked about the move after Oklahoma’s win on Friday.

You can find their comments here in the video above.

Lebby has been at his alma mater the last two seasons. He joined Oklahoma after spending two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss.