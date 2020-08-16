Report: OU Running Back Kennedy Brooks to Opt Out of Season

OU junior running back Kennedy Brooks has opted out of playing in the 2020 football season, per a report from The Athletic’s Jason Kersey.
Brooks has yet to make an official announcement.
The move leaves OU’s running back depth in trouble for the season. The All-Big 12 caliber back ran for more than a thousand yards and six touchdowns last season.
With Rhamondre Stevenson reportedly serving a suspension for a chunk of next season, Trey Sermon’s transfer to Ohio State, that leaves running backs with latte game experience.
Millwood’s Marcus Major is a redshirt freshman, junior T.J. Pledger has had to deal with a number of injuries over his career, and freshman Seth McGowan is in his first fall camp with the Sooners.
Oklahoma opens the season on September 12th against Missouri State.