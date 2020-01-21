Police release surveillance pictures in connection to shots-fired at Oklahoma City Mall

Police release surveillance pictures in connection to the shots-fired at Oklahoma City Mall

Police release surveillance pictures in connection to the shots-fired at Oklahoma City Mall

Police release surveillance pictures in connection to the shots-fired at Oklahoma City Mall

Police release surveillance pictures in connection to the shots-fired at Oklahoma City Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are still investigating after a man fired several rounds at another person inside Penn Square Mall this past weekend.

Around 8 p.m.on Jan. 18, officers were called to an assault with a deadly weapon call at Penn Square Mall.

According to a police report, a mall security officer said he was coming up the escalator when he noticed two people arguing with each other near the AMC movie theatre.

The security guard said the victim tried to walk away, which is when the suspect followed him and started a physical fight. He told officers that he attempted to break up the fight when he saw the suspect pull a gun from his waistband.

“[The witness] said that is when the suspect shot at the victim 3 or 4 times, and then ran away towards the middle escalators and then out of the south entry/exit doors near Texas De Brazil,” the report states.

Oklahoma City police told News 4 that no one was hit by the gunfire, but one person was injured by shrapnel.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At this point, the suspect is still on the loose.

Take a look at the above photo gallery to see surveillance photos of the unidentified individuals who are believed to be connected to the shots fired at the mall. The individual wearing the black and white hoodie and gray shorts is suspected of firing the shots. The other three are wanted for questioning, according to Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

35.46756 -97.516428