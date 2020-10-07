Report: Third Patriots player tests positive for coronavirus; Wednesday practice canceled

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots have canceled their practice on Wednesday after a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports.
NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero posted on Twitter that cornerback Stephon Gilmore has contracted COVID-19.
Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, played in Monday night’s game in Kansas City.
According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots now have Gilmore, quarterback Cam Newton, and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray on their COVID-19/reserve list.
Head coach Bill Belichick was supposed to hold his scheduled 8:30 a.m. press conference, but that has been postponed to a later time.
The Patriots are set to face the Denver Broncos Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
