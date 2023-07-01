The Oklahoma City Thunder are signing Euroleague MVP Vasilije Micic to a three year deal worth $23.5 million deal, per a report from ESPN.

Micic’s draft rights have been owned by the Thunder since 2020. Micic was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, but never left to come play in the NBA.

Micic has the credentials to play in the NBA. He’s a two time EuroLeague Champion, two time EuroLeague Final Four MVP, MVP of the EuroLeague in 2021, a three time Turkish league champion, and a Serbian Cup MVP.

The 29 year old is an athletic guard that impacts the game in a variety of ways.