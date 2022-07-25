DALLAS (KXAN) — A woman walked into Dallas Love Field Airport Monday morning and fired multiple gunshots toward the ceiling, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

An officer inside the airport shot the 37-year-old woman in the “lower extremities.” She was taken into custody and transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas. No one else was injured in the shooting, Garcia said.

Garcia said the woman was dropped off at the airport and walked into a restroom near the ticket counters around 10:59 a.m. She left the restroom in different clothing, potentially a hoodie, pulled out a handgun and began firing toward the airport ceiling.

Dallas PD said it’s unclear what she was firing at. As of 12 p.m. Monday, the terminal is secure.

Flight operations at the airport have been suspended, according to Love Field’s social media accounts. Passengers should not come to the airport, Love Field wrote at 1:03 p.m. Travelers should check directly with their airline for the latest updates on their flight status.

TSA said it has to evacuate all travelers from the Love Field terminals and rescreen all travelers at security.