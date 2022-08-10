WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (KFOR/Storyful) – Video shows the bloody aftermath when a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike, killing two people and injuring more than a dozen others.

Two women were killed in the Megabus crash, when the driver collided with a Ford F-150 at an entrance ramp. 22 passengers were on board the double-decker bus, which was traveling from New York City to Philadelphia.

Video shows passengers having to escape through a shattered window of the overturned bus, as bloody passengers are seen sitting and walking around the bus.

Gary Lee Fortner captured the video after witnessing the crash, and helping victims from the bus. “I ended up being one of the first people there. Here is a photo after most had been taken away by ambulance,” Fortner tweeted.

Emergency responders had to use the jaws of life to extricate the victims.

The driver of the F-150 was uninjured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.