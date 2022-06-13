TOKYO, JAPAN (Storyful/KFOR) – Robotic humanoids are becoming more and more realistic when it comes to looking like a human being, and now researchers in Japan are adding “living human skin-equivalent” that is self-healing to the list of characteristics.

Researchers at the University of Tokyo have wrapped a robotic finger with the new dermis. They released a report stating, “Inspired by the medical treatment of deeply burned skin using grafted hydrogels, we demonstrate wound repair of a dermis equivalent covering a robotic finger by culturing the wounded tissue grafted with a collagen sheet.”

The “tissue-engineered skin” will make robots appear more human-like.

The report also reads, “Humanoids are robots created with human forms or characteristics; these robots also have the potential to seamlessly interact with human beings. By replicating the appearances and functions (e.g., self-healing) of human beings, humanoids have the potential to establish more harmonic and natural human-robot interactions. Here, we propose the use of skin equivalent, a living skin model consisting of cells and extracellular matrix, as a human-like and self-healing coverage material for robots.”