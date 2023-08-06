OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Families at Lakeside Village Apartments have less than five days to find somewhere else to live after receiving an eviction notice Thursday.

“It seems like I’ve got nothing but bad luck,” said Autumn Cane a resident.

That’s the sentiment coming from neighbors at Lakeside Village Apartments.

The complex handed out eviction notices giving some less than a week to find somewhere else to live.

“We don’t know what to do at this point,” said Erick Rodriquez, a resident.

Rodriquez said he and his family are in their third different apartment within the complex and the conditions have yet to improve.

“As y’all can see the walls are damaged, there’s a lot of rodents in here,” said Rodriquez. “With things like this, it’s stopping me from being a parent and basically giving them what they need.”

After putting in numerous service requests Rodriquez is now headed to court on Monday to fight the eviction.

“We have over 30 work orders and like all of them were just marked completed, none of the issues were resolved.” expressed Rodriquez.

Rodriquez said management told him the notice was for failing to pay his rent but said after a new landlord started just months ago, renters can’t get into the payment website to pay their bills.

He said nothing’s been done about it. We reached out to management for comment but haven’t heard back.

Cane said the problems don’t stop there.

“Water drainages, my dryer went out within the second day of me living here,” said Cane. “We have not gotten that mail key which keeps me from getting the bank card that I need.

Cane stated she pays more than a thousand dollars in rent and has also voiced her concerns.

“No progress has been made, I don’t get any response. Everything over here is just so out of order,” added Cane.