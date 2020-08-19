Residents concerned after numerous wrecks at intersection in NW OKC neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cars hit and totaled while parked in front of their houses and residents in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood say a dangerous bend in the road is to blame.

Just west of May, where Drexel turns into 12th Street, residents say cars come around a bend too fast. They hit cars parked in the street and those parked cars end up in front yards.

“I heard what I thought was thunder and looked outside and there was a vehicle flipped upside down in the street,” said April Anderson.

“It looks like war zone, one car is in the street here and the other one is over there,” said Maria Warme.

Earlier this month, a truck traveling too fast hits a parked car, it topples on its side. The parked car now in the neighbor’s front yard. Debris still seen in the street weeks later.

“Oh my gosh, again. We have had 4 different vehicles destroyed in tota,.” said Isaac Warme.

The wrecks not just at night, a car was hit in broad daylight 10 months ago.

“Cars come flying around this corner and they are going way too fast,” said Anderson.

“It happened in the day time, it happened in the night time. It’s very dangerous,” said Warme.

Residents say many in the area park in the streets because the houses have narrow driveways. So far, no one has been injured, but with a park and splash pad across the street neighbors are worried that will change.

“It’s just a matter of time before more incidents happen and somebody gets hurt,” said Isaac Warme.

Residents say they have tried the best to prevent the wrecks.

“We plant plants ,we put up reflectors, there is nothing to stop these people,” said Maria Warme.

So we went to the city. They say no police reports are available for wrecks there, so they don’t have it on their radar but as far as what could be done?

“The speed abatement program is currently being revised to give some additional opportunities. Speed humps and speed cushions are devices not in our current plan but things that we may be able to make available later this year,” said Eric Wenger of OKC Public Works.

The Warmes filed a report for the most recent wreck and city officials do stress to file reports when collisions like this happen. That way that data is available for city officials to look at when putting in things like stop signs. You can apply for a sign online at okc.gov.