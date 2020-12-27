Residents picking up the pieces after grass fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents who lived in two duplexes that burned after a grass fire spread on Wednesday are now having to start over.

Christin Williams, who lived with her 3-year-old son, boyfriend, and uncle, lived in one of the units.

Williams got a very unexpected call at work, with her boyfriend telling her the house was on fire.

“I was in complete dismay at what he was telling me,” she said.

Her boyfriend and her son were home when they noticed smoke inside. Thankfully, they were able get out.

First responders had the area blocked off as Williams was trying to get home, leaving her to watch it burn from a distance.

“I cried a bunch,” she said. “There wasn’t anything I could do, I couldn’t come over here and be with my son, I just had to stay over there and watch it happen, watch them work.”

All this happened two days before Christmas, and she tried to salvage the Christmas presents she could for her son.

“It was very sad, like there’s still a few toys that I’m like letting dry off and air out because they absolutely smell wretched,” she said.

She’s staying at her mother’s house for the time being.

“I’m pretty much just trying to scrape up what I have, so I can get into another home,” she said.

She says people have been going through her damaged home taking things.

While she’s grateful nobody was hurt in the fire, she says it’s a very disappointing way to end the year.

“It’s like the world hates me. 2020 can literally like jump off a cliff. It’s just like cherry on top of the pile of poo,” she said.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Williams. Click here for it.