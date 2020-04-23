Residents urged to seek shelter at home as many public storm shelters not opening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While most Oklahomans have a go-to plan for staying safe and taking shelter during storm season, some of those plans may look a little different due to the pandemic.

“Some of our larger campuses can see hundreds of individuals that are seeking shelter,” said Brian Roberts, System VP of Support Services at INTEGRIS Health.

INTEGRIS Health is reminding the public that its facilities are not designated storm shelters. While some seek shelter there regardless, you may get turned away this year as the hospital isn’t letting the public use its buildings as a shelter.

“We do have a patient population that is vulnerable. And we want to ensure that we protect them and afford that opportunity for healing and safe care,” Roberts said.

Mercy Hospital is also asking the public to find alternative options, and they’re not the only ones.

The City of Blanchard announced earlier this week it will not be opening the town’s schools up for shelter.

“Until the National Emergency for Covid-19 is lifted statewide and nationally, the Blanchard School facilities will NOT be opened during severe weather. FEMA recommends that families create a plan to shelter in-place at home. Officials recommend sheltering from tornadoes inside your home when possible. If you don’t have a below-ground storm shelter, well-constructed homes and buildings provide life-saving protection from 98 percent of Oklahoma’s tornadoes. Take shelter in a closet, bathroom, interior hallway or other interior room with no windows on the lowest level of the house or building. Now is the time to explore the best options to keep you safer from severe weather as well as limit your exposure to the virus. Don’t wait until a tornado warning is issued to make a plan. Wherever you choose to shelter from a tornado, take as many precautions as possible to inhibit the spread of COVID-19 as best as you can, including Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations to wear a cloth face covering and maintain social distancing. The best way to prepare for severe weather during a pandemic is to stay informed of the latest weather forecast from the NWS and local media as well as the latest recommendations regarding COVID-19 from the CDC, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and local authorities,” the city posted on Facebook.

El Reno Public Schools is sticking to usual protocol at its four shelters, but is still asking residents to practice social distancing in the schools.

“They’re open. We will keep them open anytime we’re in a tornado situation. Anytime there’s a watch, they’re open,” said Craig McVay, El Reno Public Schools Superintendent.

Cities like Oklahoma City and Norman, which already don’t have public storm shelters, are reminding residents to shelter in place.

“For your plan, your individual plan, we preach ‘get to the center of your home.’ Obviously the bathroom areas,” said Travis King, Norman Emergency Manager and Fire Chief.

And even double check your previous plans because COVID-19 could impact them.

“If part of your plans was, ‘I’m going to go to my neighbor’s house. They have a big safe room or shelter.’ Folks need to check with their neighbors and see if that’s still OK,” King said.