Restaurants, liquor stores adjust to, thankful for temporary alcohol delivery​ during coronavirus outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - ​Liquor stores and restaurants are adjusting to flexible, temporary rules set by the ABLE commission during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came last night that until April 17th, alcohol retailers including liquor stores, grocery and convenience stores and restaurants can deliver certain alcoholic beverages to consumers.

At Cafe 7, their dining room is closed but that's not stopping customers from getting the food and drinks that they want.

"Who wouldn’t want a small can of Prosecco delivered to their doorstep?" said Cafe 7 co-owner J. Mays. "I mean how fun?"

Mays and his team have been making adjustments over the last few weeks, working with services like Postmates, Grubhub and online drive-thru orders.

They've even added some market items like ground beef and chicken.

"A few things that grocery stores are having a hard time with keeping up with demand," Mays said.

Now they're adding the option of beer and wine to their deliveries.

Third party delivery services cannot deliver alcohol, so Cafe 7 is having their own employees make those trips.

"I’m really happy that the ABLE commission has come out and and said let’s help people stay at home and give them what they need at home and that’s booze!" said Mays.

At Byron's Liquor they've been limiting the number of guests who come through their doors.

"We are highly recommending everybody keep their distance from one another," said operations manager Jason McCormick.

Customers waiting for their turn to go inside are asked to wait outside at a safe distance - 6 feet apart marked by pieces of tape.

They're also encouraging safe consumption.

"Be reasonable," McCormick said. "Don’t take this as the end of days."

McCormick says one concern he has is the transactions being made face to face.

"Which really puts the driver at risk and that’s the fear right now and what we’re looking into is how can we deliver this service to our community while also protecting our employees?" he said.

The ABLE Commission says they understand that concern, but say it is important to do these transactions in person so the customer's age can be verified.

Meanwhile, those we spoke to in these industries are just grateful for this opportunity in such a tough time.

"At this time it’s just kind of hey let’s take care of one another and do what we have to do," said Mays.

The ABLE Commission wants to remind consumers these changes are temporary.