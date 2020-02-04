Retired firefighters reunite with man they rescued more than 40 years ago

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – A group of retired firefighters were recently brought together with a man they rescued from a house fire more than 40 years ago.

During Memorial Day weekend in 1978, a house fire happened near Admiral and Sheridan in Tulsa.

A three-year-old boy and a four-year-old boy were trapped inside the home until a group of firefighters rescued them. However, only 4-year-old Jay Slack survived the incident.

In 1992, Slack found a photo of Captain Ray Dale Dawson giving him CPR after the fire and decided to track him down.

He invited Dawson to his high school graduation and then his wedding in 2004.

Dawson showed up at both events.

According to KOKI, in Dec. 2019, Dawson passed away.

Slack attended Dawson’s funeral where he reconnected with the other crew members, Vern Landers, Ron Fagaly, and Dick Cagle.

They told FOX 23 they were speechless when they saw Dawson at the funeral and called the meeting a “highlight” of their lives.