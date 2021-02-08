Rev. Jesse Jackson released from hospital to rehab following surgery

CHICAGO (WGN) — Rev. Jesse Jackson was released from the hospital and has been transferred to a rehabilitation center following surgery last week.

Jackson was hospitalized on January 29 with abdominal discomfort and subsequently underwent successful surgery.

Due to Jackson’s Parkinson’s disease, he was transferred from Northwestern Memorial Hospital to the Shirley Ryan Rehabilitation Center for a short period of exercise and therapy.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson is in “very high spirits” and is expected to be at home with his family shortly.