Rio Hotel & Casino to reopen on Dec. 22

News

by: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment announced that its final property, the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, will reopen on Dec. 22. The property has been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic.

According to the news release, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, the hotel will accommodate weekend stays, Thursday through Monday, while the gaming floor will be open seven days a week.

“The past nine months have been filled with challenges, as well as opportunities including the merging of our two gaming companies to form the new Caesars Entertainment. We recognize the incredible effort it has taken to reopen our resorts and get us to this important milestone, and we look forward to welcoming our Team Members and Guests back to Rio with their health and safety still top of mind,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

The following amenities will open at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:

Entertainment

  • Penn & Teller – Performance schedule to be announced at a later date. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.riolasvegas.com.

Restaurants

  • All-American Bar & Grille
  • Hash House A Go Go
  • Starbucks (near the hotel elevators)
  • VooDoo Steak
  • Sports Deli

Bars and Lounges

  • Shutters Bar
  • iBar
  • Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar
  • Race & Sports Book Bar
  • Masquerade Bar

Gaming

  • William Hill Race & Sports Book
  • Keno Lounge
  • Slot Machines
  • Table Games

Fitness Center

  • Fitness Center

Retail

  • Rio Logo

For more information on the company’s health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter