Rivalry Renewed: 115th Bedlam Battle Underway

The 115th Bedlam battle was unlike any other. With the two teams going in different directions in terms of playing. OU missed Austin Stogner, Jaden Davis, Jadon Haselwood, Jon Michael-Terry, Marcus Stripling and Justin Broiles. All for a variety of reasons.

As for the banged up Cowboys, anyone who was injured the last few weeks was suited up for OSU.

The Sooners went through OSU’s defense like a hot knife through butter. Spencer Rattler dropped off a pass in the flats that went 45 yards to Rahmondre Stevenson. Rattler then hit Brayden Willis for 15 and then ran home a nine yard touchdown. OU jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

OSU’s start was a little more slow. Spencer Sanders, on the first play, was under pressure and threw it out of bounds for intentional grounding. That set the Cowboys behind the chains and they would eventually punt to OU.

OU didn’t stop after they got it back. Spencer Rattler hit Marvin Mims for a 27 yard strike with Mims making an unreal catch. A couple of plays later, Rattler found Mikey Henderson on a 20 yard touchdown. 14-0 Sooners.

On OSU’s next possession, David Ugwoegbu tipped a Spencer Sander pass to himself and picked it off at about the OSU 20 yard line. The Sooners were knocking on the door yet again. Rattler then hit Theo Wease for a nine yard touchdown. 21-0 Oklahoma.

On the Cowboys next drive, Ronnie Perkins sacked Spencer Sanders who’s head bounced off the field. Shane Illingworth came in after the offense had a little rhythm working. OU stopped OSU on third down, but Brendan Radley-Hiles was called for taunting after the play. OSU got a fresh set of downs and Illingworth hit Logan Carter for a 15 yard touchdown. 21-7 Sooners. That’s how the first quarter would end.

OSU seemed to find their footing defensively following that too. The Cowboys allowed a big 19 yard play to Marvin Mims, but stopped the Sooners forcing a 40 yard field goal. Sooners had a 24-7 lead in the second.

The Sooners would add another field goal, but the Cowboys weren’t phased. They connected on a 38 yard field goal. Brady Pohl handled the kicking duties on that because of an injury in warm ups to Alex Hale. 27-10 OU in the second.