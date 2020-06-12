RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announces Jacksonville, Florida as host city to celebrate President Trump’s acceptance of nomination

(WGHP) – The Republican National Committee confirmed on Thursday night that Jacksonville, Florida, will be the host city for President Donald Trump’s acceptance of the re-nomination for president.

A high-ranking member of the Republican Party previously told sister station WGHP on Wednesday night the Republican National Committee planned to hold the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville.

The convention was originally set to take place in Charlotte in late August.

There are still plans for the GOP in Charlotte.

Some smaller meetings will be held in Charlotte, but the celebration and confirmation are expected to take place outside of North Carolina.

The RNC sent the following news release on Thursday night:

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced today that Jacksonville, Florida has been selected as the host city to celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump. The selection of Jacksonville comes after Governor Roy Cooper refused to provide assurances that this celebration could occur in Charlotte, North Carolina.



“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”



The RNC’s Executive Committee has voted unanimously to allow the official business of the national convention to continue in Charlotte. But, because the current North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions would not allow for the celebration to occur in Charlotte and Governor Cooper would not work with the RNC to offer guidelines, the celebration of the nomination and the economic impact that goes with it must be moved to Jacksonville.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry have been very welcoming, and we look forward to bringing a safe and exciting celebration to Jacksonville and the surrounding area.



“Florida is honored to host this special event where we will celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation’s history.”



“Today’s announcement is a huge win for the City of Jacksonville to host the celebration of President Trump’s acceptance of the nomination,” said City of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “The opportunity to highlight all our city has to offer and the tremendous economic impact is one I enthusiastically welcome, and we look forward to hosting an exciting event for all delegates and guests to enjoy.”



The celebration of the re-nomination of the President will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. More details will be released in the coming weeks.

