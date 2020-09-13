Road closed after water main break creates sinkhole

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City crews are working to repair a Northwest Oklahoma City road after a reports of a sinkhole Sunday morning.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene near Northwest 10th Street and County Line Road after a car had driven into the sinkhole.

Scene of the sinkhole near NW 10th Street and County Line Road on Sunday, September 13, 2020. KFOR

No injuries were reported. Officials say the driver was able to get out with the help of a nearby bystander.

According to fire officials, the sinkhole continued to expand due to a water main break underneath the road.

10th Street is still closed at this time.

