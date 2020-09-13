Road closed after water main break creates sinkhole

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City crews are working to repair a Northwest Oklahoma City road after a reports of a sinkhole Sunday morning.
At approximately 11:45 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene near Northwest 10th Street and County Line Road after a car had driven into the sinkhole.
No injuries were reported. Officials say the driver was able to get out with the help of a nearby bystander.
According to fire officials, the sinkhole continued to expand due to a water main break underneath the road.
10th Street is still closed at this time.
