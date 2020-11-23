Robert Streb Wins The RSM Classic…Again

Former Edmond North star Robert Streb last won on tour in 2014. The event was then called the McGladrey Classic. It since has been re-named the RMS Classic.

No matter the name, Streb can now call himself a two time winner of the event held at Sea Island Golf Club on the Seaside course. And strangely enough Streb won both in a playoff.

The former Kansas State Wildcat entered Sunday with a three shot lead only to see Kevin Kisner fire a final round 63 catapulting him to the top of the leaderboard. But Streb didn’t flinch. He hit a clutch birdie on 18 to tie it at 19 under. He missed a long birdie on 18 and we went to a playoff.

On the first playoff hole, Streb survived hitting his tee shot in a bunker only to sink a par putt and keep his hopes alive. The two went back to 18 again off the tee. And Streb made the right corrections. His second shot nearly holed out while Kisner hit off the green. It led to an easy birdie to win. Streb shot a 68.

With the win, Streb earns numerous tour exemptions including an entrance into the 2021 Masters and PGA Championship. He also takes home over a million dollars.