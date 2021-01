Oklahoma junior defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins won’t play another down for the Sooners. Perkins will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Forever thankful for my time in Norman, now it’s time to chase my dreams. Thank you Sooner Nation!!!🖤#7avageOut pic.twitter.com/mLIIAw86CH — Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) January 9, 2021

Perkins notched 23 tackles and 5.5 sacks in the six games he played of the 2020 season.