Rooster with knife kills owner during banned cockfight

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India.

The incident has brought focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. Police say the rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its 45-year-old owner in his groin last week.

The incident occurred in Lothunur village of Telangana state. The man died due to excessive bleeding before he could be taken to a hospital.

Police have filed a case and are looking for over a dozen of people involved in organizing the cockfight.

