Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Siegfried Fischbacher (L) and Roy Horn on June 13, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for the famed entertainment duo said the 75-year-old magician is responding well to treatment.

“Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic,” their publicists said in a statement.

Horn is only occasionally in the public eye more than 16 years after a tiger attacked him and dragged him offstage during a show at The Mirage in Las Vegas. The tiger bit into his neck Oct. 3, 2003, resulting in severe injuries.

Siegfried & Roy performed with white tigers for years before the attack, becoming one of the world’s most famous magic acts.

