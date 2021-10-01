Runners preparing for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday was a big day for thousands in Oklahoma City as the Health and Fitness Expo kicked off for the year’s Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Runners were excited to pick-up their packets this year, but it looked a little different than years past.

“We’re talking about bringing 12,000 runners together and at times they’ll be in pretty close proximity, so we talked a lot about safety protocols to make sure we could have this event,” said OU Health’s Dr. Dale Bratzler.

It’s been over two years since all of these runners have gathered together for OKC’s Memorial Marathon.

“This is my 9th year to do it. It’s just too fun to miss!” said 5K participant Jenny McMonigle.

Getting set for the big run.

To run the races this year, you have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

“We’re also going to have the racers spaced out so when they start and when they hit those water stations, they’re going to be spaced out over time,” said Chairman Bob Ross.

“I’ve been telling the press all week that the numbers in Oklahoma are way down, that’s really good news but it’s not gone yet,” said Dr. Bratzler.

McMonigle and her sister Mary Burleson have been participating for close to a decade.

“We did it digital last year. It’s so much more fun to be down here with everybody,” said Burleson.

“We know people who died in the bombing … so we really do it to remember,” said Burleson.



“We’ll never forget that day in 1995. I think all of us remember or will always remember where we were at when we heard the news that morning,” said Dr. Bratzler.