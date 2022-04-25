A typo in the original story has been corrected.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Bad weather overnight leading up to Sunday’s Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon delayed the start, but runners stayed safe and the “Run to Remember went off without a hitch.

The 22nd edition of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon began like they all have, by remembering those lost on that fateful day in 1995.

Thanks to overnight and morning storms, the start time for the marathoners was pushed back to 7:30 a.m.

The competitors in the marathon, half marathon, relay and wheelchair event hit the road at the same time.

Over 13,000 runners over the weekend took part in the numerous events.

Here are the winners:

Men’s: Bryant Keirns, Stillwater, Oklahoma 2:24:51

Women’s: McKale Montgomery, Stillwater, Oklahoma 2:41:06 *new course record – women’s

Marathon Wheelchair: Glenn Pemberton, Mansfield, Texas 1:43:30

Half Marathon Men’s: Al Maeder, Oklahoma City 1:08:34

Half Marathon Women’s: Kristi Coleman, Yukon, Oklahoma 1:17:47

Relay: OK Runner 2:28:37

5K Men’s: Luis Chaves, Edmond, Oklahoma 17:15

5K Women’s: Natalie Duggan, Edmond, Oklahoma 19:38, 14-year-old Edmond Santa Fe High School student