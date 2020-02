Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The weekend crew at Oklahoma's News 4 begins their training journey towards running the Half Marathon on April 26.

Join Brent Skarky, Jacklyn Chappell and Aaron Brackett as they gear up to run in the 20th Annual Memorial Marathon.

You can take part in the Marathon by visiting kfor.com/marathon.

You can watch the marathon live on Oklahoma's News 4.