Russell Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Tex. – Former Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Westbrook made the announcement on his Twitter page on Monday.

“I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando. I am currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously! Be safe. Mask up! #whynot.”

Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets this same time last year.

