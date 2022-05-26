MARIUPOL, Ukraine (Storyful/KFOR) – The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has released video showing several 75-inch mobile TV units at gathering places around the occupied city of Mariupol, Ukraine to “provide background information to residents” and to show children’s cartoons. Mariupol city officials said the real goal is spreading Russian propaganda.

Days after the last Ukrainian forces were evacuated from Mariupol, the mobile units now sit in busy places such as aid distribution points and water-access areas.

Petr Andryushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol mayor, says the Russian news being aired on the big screens is only “propaganda.”

In the video, you can see Ukrainians watching, while some shake their heads.