MOSCOW, Russia (Storyful/KFOR) – Anti-war protests are taking place across Russia and more than 1,700 protesters have been detained by police, according to OVD-Info, a human rights organization.

The video above is from Moscow’s Pushkinskaya Square on Thursday, February 24th, as Russian police detained journalists and protesters. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty captured the footage

Similar protests have taken place in at least 53 Russian cities, denouncing Putin’s war on Ukraine.