Salata offering free delivery for online orders through Sunday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re trying to eat healthy this New Year, a company that is focused on the good stuff is now making it easier to get the nutrients you need without the hassle.

Salata announced that it has teamed up with DoorDash to offer free delivery for online orders through February 2.

The offer is good at all of Salata’s locations across the country.

Organizers say customers can choose from five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 10 house-made dressings for a truly customizable meal.

