Salon owner in Nancy Pelosi controversy closing shop: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The owner of eSalon in San Francisco is closing her doors after a controversy with Nancy Pelosi that got nationwide attention.

Owner Erica Kious told Tucker Carlson on Fox News that she’s received a lot of negative attention after surveillance footage was released of the Speaker of the House getting her hair done indoors… when the city wasn’t permitting it.

โ€œI’m actually afraid to go back… Itโ€™s a little scary and sad,โ€ Kious told Carlson on Wednesday.

TAKE A LOOK: Here are some of the reviews posted to eSalon’s Yelp page.

Pelosi gave a statement about the controversy, saying she was “clearly set up.”

โ€œI take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that Iโ€™ve been to over the years many times, and that when they said that weโ€™re able to accommodate people one person at a time and that we could set up that time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for the setup,โ€ she said at a press conference on September 2.

The salon owner denies that she set Pelosi up.

After residents of the Speaker’s home district heard of the incident, over a dozen women showed up outside her Pacific Heights mansion wearing curlers in protest. โ€œWhat she has done is slap the face of not just a salon owner but every woman every man every person whoโ€™s unemployed in the state of California who has lost their jobs and lost their livelihoods many of whom are my friends,โ€ one protester told KRON4’s Maureen Kelly.

WATCH: Protesting women show up in hair curlers and capes

Latest Stories: