Salvation Army begins drive-thru pass out for Angel Tree program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “This is when it begins to feel like Christmas for me!” said Major Susan Ellis, Area Commander for the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma.

It’s a Christmas staple for the volunteers.

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma lending a helping hand to families in need this holiday season.

“It’s very important. We’ve been having a hard time this year just like everybody else and their families and this program really helps a lot of the community and the kids and the families get through the struggle,” said John Cheze who was picking up gifts.

This year has been a bigger struggle for most.

“This means a lot because we have 4 kids and this helps us a lot,” said another Oklahoman, Rosa Gonzalez.

With so many Oklahomans unemployed due to COVID-19, Christmas gifts can fall to the bottom of the priority list.

“You’ve got bills to catch up on, so just to bring some hope and joy this Christmas is really what we’re so happy to be able to share,” said Ellis.

This year during the drive-thru, contactless pick up, volunteers get the pleasure of granting wishes left and right.

“My little girl asked for Barbies and my little boy asked for just toys and cars,” said Gonzalez.

A top wish this year was a tablet for older kids.

Major Ellis thinks that could be due to virtual learning.

“They may not own that device but they surely enjoy it, so a lot of kids are getting Amazon Fires,” said Ellis.

Still a lot of classics on the lists, too, ranging from bikes to basketballs.

“One senior yesterday got a twin mattress because that’s what they asked for and the donor graciously purchased it,” said Ellis.

Both families and volunteers agree, it’s not about the gifts… instead Oklahomans coming together.

“Thank you so much, this is so much for us,” said Gonzalez.

This season they were able to help 1,650 children under 12, and about 400 seniors.

For more info visit the Salvation Army’s website.