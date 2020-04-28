Sam Noble Museum announces new online learning initiative

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Bring natural history and science home with the Sam Noble Museum’s new online initiative: Sam Noble Home.

Sam Noble Home includes STEM activities, educational videos and other programs to support learning and fun for the whole family.

Teachers can also request a virtual visit from museum staff members to join their online classrooms to discuss topics such as paleontology, anthropology, animal adaptations and more.

“The Sam Noble Museum is working to meet our public service mission during these unprecedented times through Sam Noble Home,” said Daniel Swan, interim director. “We hope our efforts contribute to distance learning and provide families with fun and engaging activities.”

Sam Noble Home came to life when the COVID-19 pandemic close the museum to the public through July 31.

“We are uniquely suited to creating engaging science experiences for all ages, and we are excited to be able to reach out to our community in a new way by providing science-themed games, crafts and activities that can be done entirely at home,” said Jes Cole, head of education.

New content for Sam Noble Home is added on a weekly basis. Anyone and everyone can “visit from home.” Visitors and guests of Sam Noble Home are also encouraged to share their experience on social media using #SamNobleHome.

Scientists in the Classroom: Bring scientists into your virtual classroom! The Sam Noble Museum is excited to offer a new way to support your students’ learning goals through interaction with our research scientists and staff. Whether a simple question and answer session or a presentation on a certain topic, the content will be tailored to the age of the students to fit the time allotted. Schedule a virtual visit here.

STEM Activities: Science is all around us! Home is a great place to explore the natural world with your family or on your own. Sam Noble Home STEM Activities will give you the chance to create, discover new things and have fun!

Coloring Pages: It’s time to let your creative side run wild! These coloring pages are perfect for a study break, rainy day or friendly competition. Challenge your friends and family to color a dinosaur, shark, narwhal and more.

Educational Videos: If you’ve ever wanted to be a paleontologist, archaeologist or other scientist or researcher, these videos are for you! Hear from some of our curators and collection managers as they introduce their field and share all the fun details about working at a museum.

Dinosaur Art Contest: We’re inviting all PreK-12 students in Oklahoma to participate in the 2020 Dinosaur Art Contest! All entrants will have their work displayed in online galleries. Winners of each grade category will have their creation displayed on the Sam Noble Museum website! All entries must be received by Sunday, May 10 to be eligible to win.

Movie Night: Pop some popcorn, grab a pillow and get ready for an adventure in your own home! Join us every week for Sam Noble Movie Night, where we will bring some of your favorite movies to life with fun activities and games that bring the movie experience right into your living room.

Whether you’re looking for a big adventure or a small one, Sam Noble Home has something for everyone.