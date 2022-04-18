Thunder Executive VP and General Manager Sam Presti met the media for two hours and 13 minutes Monday.

Among the many topics Presti hit on, he announced that Poku and Josh Giddey would both play in Summer League action this year.

He was also asked about the strategy to “develop” and tank. Losing games to get better draft picks which helps rebuild the franchise.

He also addressed topics about his organization being a “black eye” for the NBA and even told an interesting story about the night Shai was in the facility when Russell Westbrook was traded.