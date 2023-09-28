With the NBA season looming, Sam Presti met the media Wednesday for nearly two hours.

Presti began his press conference with an over thirty minute opening statement about the Thunder’s time in OKC, the first 15 years, who has played for the franchise and just where it hopes to go in the next 15.

Presti hit on a variety of topics including the new arena the Thunder hope to set in motion during a December 12th vote. Presti was pretty quiet about his thoughts on the upcoming vote saying it was out of his circle of expertise. He did say he’s biased about it, but added that conversation for the arena is a good thing.

The Thunder GM also weighed in on what fans should expect this season and if there’s a plan in place for Chet Holmgren as he returns from injury.

