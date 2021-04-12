Sanitation truck fire shuts down traffic on busy Oklahoma roadway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma City needed to find an alternate route to work following a vehicle fire on a busy roadway on Monday morning.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department began shutting down Hefner Parkway, just north of Britton Rd., in both directions due to a vehicle fire.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

Fire crews with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say a sanitation truck caught fire while heading northbound on Hefner Parkway.

Officials say they had to call numerous trucks to the scene since there are no fire hydrants in the area.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

