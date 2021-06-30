Santa Fe’s Talyn Shettron Flips Commitment from OU to OSU

Edmond Santa Fe star wide receiver Talyn Shettron shocked everyone Wednesday announcing he was flipping his commitment from OU to OSU.

Shettron made the announcement on social media and in the process, announced he was committing with his brother Tabry. Talyn saying he wanted to play with his brother again, something he’s done since he was six.

Gods plan, Gods way. The future is bright in Stillwater! #gopokes 🤠🍊 pic.twitter.com/Qvy5I2Ym16 — Tabry Shettron (@ShettronTabry) June 30, 2021

Talyn is ranked as the 6th ranked receiver in the 2022 class and the 17th ranked prospect overall. Tabry isn’t currently ranked in the recruiting services so far, but had offers from Air Force, UAB and Kansas State.