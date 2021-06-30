Santa Fe’s Talyn Shettron Flips Commitment from OU to OSU

News
Posted: / Updated:

Edmond Santa Fe star wide receiver Talyn Shettron shocked everyone Wednesday announcing he was flipping his commitment from OU to OSU.

Shettron made the announcement on social media and in the process, announced he was committing with his brother Tabry. Talyn saying he wanted to play with his brother again, something he’s done since he was six.

Talyn is ranked as the 6th ranked receiver in the 2022 class and the 17th ranked prospect overall. Tabry isn’t currently ranked in the recruiting services so far, but had offers from Air Force, UAB and Kansas State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report