OKLAHOMA (Storyful/KFOR) – Oklahoma saw damaging tornadoes and severe storms on May 4th, bringing with it lots of lightning, which was captured on a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite.

The imagery includes Oklahoma and Texas, using a Geostationary Lightning Mapper instrument. Lots of tornadic damage was reported, primarily in the city of Seminole.

A look from the ground shows slow-motion video of lightning darting across the Oklahoma sky. That footage was taken by Colby Neal in Broken Arrow.