Saying good-bye to KFOR’s Lacey Lett

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lacey Lett has been part of the KFOR and KAUT family for almost 7 years and it is now time to say good-bye.

Over that time she has covered all kinds of stories.

It was her work on the ‘A Place to Call Home’ series that is nearest to her heart.

This series features Oklahoma children in Foster Care who are in need of a loving adoptive home.

She takes the time to get to know each child featured and truly cares about them.

“We started ‘A Place To Call Home’ five and a half years ago, and it has been the most rewarding part of my job. I’ve learned a lot about children in foster care — the struggles they have, their passions, their playful personalities and the genuine desire to have a family to call their own,” said Lacey. “This franchise is important because it gives these children a chance to share their stories with the hope of finding a home and also brings to light the need for more adoptive and foster homes.”

Since beginning the series 152 children have been places in their forever home.

Maybe instead of good-bye it should be ‘until we see you again’ since Lacey won’t be leaving Oklahoma!

She will be joining the team at Goodwill.

All of us at KFOR wish her the best of luck as she embarks on this new chapter in her life.

