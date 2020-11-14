School districts across the metro move to virtual learning after counties hit red zone

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Announcements came throughout that day that school districts will be moving online after Oklahoma, Cleveland, and Canadian counties went into the red zone on the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s COVID-19 response map.

Some students at Oklahoma City Public Schools had only been learning in person a few days before being moved back online. Some say they’re disappointed.

“When I was on a computer, I didn’t really know what I was doing, you feel me, like I needed help, and sometimes the parent guardian don’t be knowing what they doing sometimes too, you feel me, so like so we be lost and trying to call the teachers and stuff,” Isiah Fagin, a student at John Marshall High School, said. “I don’t want to go virtual because we’re going to be lost again. And then I’m not going to get any work done, because I don’t know what I’m doing so that’s why I think it’d be best if we stayed, because the teachers can at least assist us and help us know what we’re doing.”

The superintendent says it’s the safest decision until the end of the semester.

“Our decision are not always decisions that are agreeable for everybody. We know we have people on all sides of the issue on whether or not to return to school,” Dr. Sean McDaniel said. “We believe it is in the best interest, the safest, most responsible decision is to return to a virtual setting.”

Yukon Public Schools will be virtual for the next two weeks, then they will re-evaluate.

“We need you to do the things that we know help mitigate the spread of this virus,” Superintendent Jason Simeroth said. “Let’s try to reduce this number as quickly as possible so we can return back to learning in our schools.”

Stillwater, Putnam City, Edmond, Mustang, and Mid-Del Public Schools also announced they’re moving to remote learning.

Mid-Del Public schools said they’d go virtual if hospital bed capacities are below five percent in the county. The State Department of Health says they aren’t tracking by county specifically.

Paul Thomas, a Mid-Del parent, spoke to KFOR before the announcement was made, citing concerns about the lack of structure.

“I think it would be nice if we could maybe put a mitigation in place, get everything settled, then start making decisions because it’s going to be hard for kids to learn if they keep going back and forth​,” he said. “We’re in November, and they’re still kind of fumbling because their guidelines seem to be shifting all the time.”

For school-specific information, keep an eye out for communication from your school.