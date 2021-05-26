‘School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark fatally struck by car in Chicago, reports say

TORONTO – SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Kevin Clark attends the gala screening for “School of Rock” during the 2003 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2003 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Donald Weber/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) — The drummer from the early 2000s movie “School of Rock” was struck while riding a bicycle in Chicago Wednesday and later died, according to multiple reports.

Kevin Clark, 32, was hit by a Hyundai Sonata in the city’s Avondale neighborhood around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

“Devastating news,” “School of Rock” star Jack Black wrote in a post on Instagram. “Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

Clark, who played Freddy Jones in the hit movie, sustained “trauma throughout the body” and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died just after 2 a.m.

The 32-year-old’s sister told TMZ that he was riding his bike home when he was hit and killed.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 20-year-old woman, was issued citations.

Clark’s mother told the Chicago Sun Times how he landed the role with no acting experience.

“He just kind of shined,” Clark told the outlet. “He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward.”

The incident is under police investigation.