Schools find creative ways to honor graduating seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Schools around the state are coming up with creative ways to honor their seniors amid the pandemic.

At Blanchard High School, 132 graduates lined up in their cars for their graduation procession.

Their family members drove them up, and the graduates got out to receive their diplomas and take a socially distanced photo with the principal.

“I’m feeling pretty good, kind of sucks that it had to end this way, but it is what it is,” graduate Larry Kelsey said. “Can’t really shake the hand right now but they did their best, that’s all I can really ask for.”

Families decked out their vehicles in decorations.

“If we couldn’t have a traditional ceremony, this is great,” Kari Kelsey, Larry’s mother, said.

Organizers say they wanted to keep as much of the traditional experience as they could.

“We really wanted to give our kids that traditional walk across the stage, we wanted to announce their names,” graduation coordinator Karie Anderson said. “I just hope they embrace the moment and enjoy it, and I know it is not what anybody envisioned.”​

At Classen SAS, students were surprised with yard signs with each graduate’s photo when they went to pick up their caps and gowns.

“We didn’t finish the year quite the way we intended to, we have an amazing group of seniors that we believe are worth shining spotlight on,” principal Scot McAdoo said.

“I was really surprised, I didn’t expect it, but I’m glad to see this, I really appreciate everything they did for us,” graduate Drayeson Swanegan said.

“Honestly it’s great, it’s a great piece of souvenir from high school, especially during now,” graduate Larry Gu said.

Classen SAS will have a virtual ceremony on May 16.